Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, agrowthof88.7% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR opened at $41.28 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

