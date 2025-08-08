Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $85,484.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,596.06. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $308,222.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,417 shares of company stock worth $6,352,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

