UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

