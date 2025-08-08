Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,560,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after acquiring an additional 485,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,271,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,199,000 after acquiring an additional 218,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Up 0.4%

AER opened at $109.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $118.07.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

