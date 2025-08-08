Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.70 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.2%

NBIX stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.