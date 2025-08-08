Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.20.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TRI stock opened at $181.56 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $151.60 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

