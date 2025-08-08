Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

