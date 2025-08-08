Short Interest in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Rises By 84.6%

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, anincreaseof84.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 131,143 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 158,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 160,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,258,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:MGNR opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

