HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.94 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 99.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 62.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

