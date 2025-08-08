Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

