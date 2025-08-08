Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTI. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.