Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 366,800 shares, anincreaseof78.9% from the June 30th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 264,706 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,122.0% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 188,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 7,143.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 176,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 9.4% during the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,319,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,934 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Pampa Energia Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE PAM opened at $77.53 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.05 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.