Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, agrowthof78.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Harbor Health Care ETF Price Performance

Harbor Health Care ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.00. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Health Care ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Harbor Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

