Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGHC. Wall Street Zen raised Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:SGHC opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 487,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 667,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 1,245,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 755,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

