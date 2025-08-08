Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, agrowthof80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 14.3%

LOTWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

