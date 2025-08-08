GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Trading 11.5% Higher – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 37,853,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,168,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 11.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMDL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

