5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.93 and traded as high as C$15.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 1,627,424 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

