Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 82,500 shares trading hands.
Petro Matad Stock Up 137.5%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
