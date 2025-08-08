Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 92,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 322,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

