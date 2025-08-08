Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.63. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

