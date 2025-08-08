Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,370 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of W.W. Grainger worth $276,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $943.01 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,040.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,030.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

