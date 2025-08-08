Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $535,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

DLR opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

