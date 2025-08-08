Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $284,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

