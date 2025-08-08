Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of AON worth $500,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 902,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 273,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,710,000 after buying an additional 56,076 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of AON by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $364.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.