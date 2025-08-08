Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716,647 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $326,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.91 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

