Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

