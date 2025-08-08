Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

