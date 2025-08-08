Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Stock Holdings Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

