Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CLG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,488 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

