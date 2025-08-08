Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 8,948 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Plains GP by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

