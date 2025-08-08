Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,832,036 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,957,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,832,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $420,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

