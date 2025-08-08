Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS VUSB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

