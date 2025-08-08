Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.82 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $239.82 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

