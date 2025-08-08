Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 842 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

