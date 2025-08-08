Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 491,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $450,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

