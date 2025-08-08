Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $693.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

