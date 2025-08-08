Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 23,066 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.