Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.