Oppenheimer Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $94.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69. Trimble has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,070,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trimble by 338.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.