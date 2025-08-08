Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of TNDM opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.46. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.02%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

