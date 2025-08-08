Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 104,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

