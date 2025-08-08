Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 8,432 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $109,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at $505,698.70. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $124,808.40.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

