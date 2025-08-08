Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Set at $43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Vertex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,329.90. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,562.75. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,576 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,825,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,632,000 after purchasing an additional 974,530 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 939,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,399,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

