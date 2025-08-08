Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRFree Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.87% and a negative net margin of 253.49%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

