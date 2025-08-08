Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $100.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.