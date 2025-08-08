Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 7,575 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

