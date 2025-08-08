Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at B. Riley

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.2%

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $75,311.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,872,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,771,413.75. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.1% during the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 768,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 242,718 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 17.8% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 590,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

