Deutsche Bank AG Has $375.94 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $375,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

