Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 172,065 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $431.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day moving average of $459.23.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

