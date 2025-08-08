ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Acquires $137,826.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,781.41. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNOB. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.